News From Law.com

Tyson Foods is expanding the role of its top lawyer as part of changes to the Springdale, Arkansas-based global food company's executive leadership team. Chief legal officer Amy Tu, who also serves as secretary, global governance and corporate affairs, is taking on the additional responsibilities of chief administrative officer and international group president, effective Oct. 2.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 28, 2022, 11:43 AM