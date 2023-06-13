New Suit - Environmental

Tyson Foods sued Pipeline Environmental & Compression Industries Tuesday in Mississippi Southern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Wells, Marble & Hurst, contends that while working on a pipeline the defendant erroneously caused a gas leak that spread throughout a Tyson facility which made it unsafe for employees and led to a temporary shutdown. Tyson seeks to recover expenses for spoiled products and costs for the loss of labor due to the incident. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00379, Tyson Foods, Inc. v. Pipeline Environmental & Compression Industries, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 13, 2023, 8:08 PM

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Wells Marble Hurst

Pipeline Environmental & Compression Industries, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct