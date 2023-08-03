New Suit - ADA Compliance

O'Melveny & Myers filed a lawsuit against the city of San Bernardino on Wednesday in California Central District Court in connection with its order to remove homeless individuals from city parks. The suit, brought on behalf of three unhoused individuals with mobility-related disabilities, contends that the city forcibly demands that these individuals remove themselves and their belongings from the parks. According to the suit, the city summarily destroys the residents essential items, like medications and mobility devices, despite their requests for reasonable disability accommodations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01539, Tyson et al v. City of San Bernardino et al.

Government

August 03, 2023, 5:50 AM

Plaintiffs

James Tyson

Lenka John

Noel Harner

SoCal Trash Army

Plaintiffs

O'Melveny & Myers

defendants

City of San Bernardino

Does 1-20

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA