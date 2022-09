New Suit - Employment

IBM was hit with a petition to vacate an arbitration award on Monday in New York Southern District Court. The partially-redacted complaint, brought by Lichten & Liss-Riordan on behalf of Michael Tyskowski, alleges that the petitioner's age-based employment discrimination claims were unlawfully dismissed as untimely by the arbitrator. Counsel have not yet appeared for the respondent. The case is 1:22-cv-08207, Tyskowski v. International Business Machines Corp.