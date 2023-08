Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Thomason on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Gary Noble and Sandra J. Noble, the owners and operators of an apartment building, to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit, filed by John Michael Bailey Injury Lawyers on behalf of Laverne Tyms, contends that the plaintiff fell through stairs after the defendants neglected to maintain the property. The case is 2:23-cv-02458, Tyms v. Noble et al.

Real Estate

August 01, 2023, 1:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Laverne Tyms

defendants

Gary Noble

John Doe

Sandra J. Noble

defendant counsels

Lewis Thomason

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims