Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McCandlish Holton PC on Tuesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint, which arises from the Nov. 2022 Virginia-based shooting orchestrated by Walmart employee Andre Bing, was filed by Favaloro Law on behalf of Briana Marie Tyler, who claims that she injured both of her legs and experienced acute chest pain while trying to flee from the active shooting. The case is 2:22-cv-00541, Tyler v. WalMart Inc.