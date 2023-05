Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Locke Lord on Thursday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against PHH Mortgage Service, Deutsche Bank and Trust and Ocwen Loan Services to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Lou Tyler. The case is 3:23-cv-00981, Tyler v. PHH Mortgage Service, Deutsche Bank and Trust, Ocwen Loan Services.

Banking & Financial Services

May 04, 2023, 5:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Lou Tyler

defendants

PHH Mortgage Service, Deutsche Bank and Trust, Ocwen Loan Services

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action