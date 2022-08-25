New Suit - Contract

K&L Gates filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New York Northern District Court on behalf of software company Tyler Technologies Inc. The suit pursues claims against New York State Department of Taxation and Finance and the New York State Office of Information Technology Services for failing to pay over $15 million in software and services used to assess and collect statewide property taxes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00877, Tyler Technologies, Inc. v. New York State Department of Taxation and Finance et al.

Government

August 25, 2022, 10:23 AM