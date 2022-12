New Suit - Contract

Tyler Technologies filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against the City of Jacksonville on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by K&L Gates, seeks over $1.6 million in allegedly unpaid invoices for records-management software. The case is 3:22-cv-01368, Tyler Technologies Inc. v. City of Jacksonville, Florida.

Government

December 13, 2022, 6:25 PM