Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Friday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Elevance Health, the health insurance provider previously known as Anthem, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, seeking coverage for a surgical implant, was filed by Terrence O'Connor Law Office on behalf of Tyler Maher. The case is 2:23-cv-02419, Tyler Maher v. Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan Of Georgia Inc.

Health Care

June 23, 2023, 4:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Tyler Maher

Plaintiffs

Terrence O'Connor Law Office

defendants

Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthcare Plan Of Georgia, Inc.

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations