A federal judge has allowed lawsuits to move forward alleging that taking Tylenol while pregnant increases the risks of children being diagnosed with autism or ADHD. In a Thursday order, U.S. District Judge Denise Cote denied Johnson & Johnson's move to dismiss 72 lawsuits on grounds that FDA regulations preempted claims that it failed to warn of Tylenol's prenatal risks. Cote also invited the FDA to review the plaintiffs' proposed labeling change.

April 21, 2023, 4:52 PM

