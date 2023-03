Who Got The Work

Julie O'Dell and Drake A. Mirsch of Armstrong Teasdale have entered appearances for NCB Management Services Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case was filed by a pro se plaintiff on Feb. 7 in California Central District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David O. Carter, is 2:23-cv-00921, Tyesha Jackson Wise v. Upgrade, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

March 24, 2023, 9:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Tyesha Jackson Wise

defendants

NCB Management Services, Inc.

Upgrade, Inc.

defendant counsels

Armstrong Teasdale

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract