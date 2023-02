New Suit - Trade Secrets

Ty Inc., the company behind 'Beanie Babies' and other plush toys, filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Dean Denmead on Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Husch Blackwell, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor Precious Moments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00920, Ty Inc. v. Denmead.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 14, 2023, 7:55 PM