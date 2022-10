New Suit - Contract

Wells Fargo and First Data Merchant Services were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Tennessee Western District Court. The case was brought by Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis on behalf of TX Direct, which contends that the defendants breached a merchant processing agreement by blocking access to the portal. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02685, TX Direct, LLC v. First Data Merchant Services LLC et al.