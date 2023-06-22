Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Burgess Roberts LLC and Burr & Forman have entered appearances for Smart Staffing Solutions Inc. and staffing agency WKW North America LLC, respectively, in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed May 8 in Alabama Northern District Court by Heather Leonard PC on behalf of a former polisher who claims that she was not offered continuous work after complaining to WKW about sexual harassment claims. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. David Proctor, is 1:23-cv-00586, Twyman v. Wkw North America LLC et al.

Business Services

June 22, 2023, 5:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Sharon Twyman

Plaintiffs

Heather Leonard PC

defendants

Smart Staffing Solutions Inc

Wkw North America LLC

defendant counsels

Burgess Roberts, LLC

Burgess Roberts LLC

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination