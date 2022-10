News From Law.com

The Eleventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission 10 applicants to interview and potentially fill the vacancy on the Miami-Dade County Court resulting from the resignation of Judge Elijah Levitt on Sept. 30. Miranda L. Soto, a member on the commission and a shareholder at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney in Miami, said each applicant brings a different perspective on the law and appear to seek a long term career on the bench.

October 04, 2022, 9:08 PM