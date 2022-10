News From Law.com

For the first time, more than half of the country's largest firms by revenue are Mansfield Rule-certified, including nearly 80% of the Am Law 100. The figures arrived in a Tuesday report from Diversity Lab on certification results for the fifth iteration of the Mansfield Rule, which asked law firms for personnel and hiring data between July 2021 and July 2022.

Legal Services

October 18, 2022, 6:16 PM