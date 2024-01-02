Two More Am Law 200 Firms Start Year With New Leaders | Law....

News From Law.com

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton and Armstrong Teasdale on Jan. 2 announced the appointment of new managing partners to take over running the firm. Equity partners at Sheppard Mullin elected Chicago-based employment partner Kevin Cloutier to serve as the firm's managing partner, taking over for 18-year managing partner Robert Beall, effective Tuesday. A number of other practice area leadership changes took place concurrently. Beall has been appointed to the newly created role of "special projects manager, though Cloutier declined to elaborate on the responsibilities of that role. And leaders at Armstrong Teasdale named corporate partner Richard Engel as the firm's managing partner, taking over for IP partner Patrick Rasche, who has led the firm since 2021. Rasche, a partner in the intellectual property practice, will return to full-time law practice.

Legal Services

January 02, 2024, 2:59 PM

nature of claim: /