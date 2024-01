News From Law.com

Both Greenberg Traurig and Duane Morris take in a number of foreign attorneys to help with cross-border work while giving the lawyers experience in the U.S. market. While Greenberg Traurig takes the approach of taking in law clerks after they've completed a master of laws program, Duane Morris tends to stick to taking in students while they're still in school.

Florida

January 19, 2024, 3:55 PM

