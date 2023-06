New Suit - Trademark

Two Men and a Truck SPE filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Anthony DelGuidice d/b/a Excel Carriers on Monday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, brought by Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton, challenges the defendant's use of the mark 'Two Men and a Truck' for moving services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03077, Two Men and a Truck SPE LLC v. DelGuidice.

June 05, 2023, 4:56 PM

Two Men And A Truck Spe LLC

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton

Anthony Delguidice

Excel Carriers LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims