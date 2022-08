Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Schwabe, Williamson & Wyatt and Ballard Spahr on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Fayman Food Group to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Davis Wright Tremaine on behalf of Two Good Sons, which seeks payment for over $664,000 worth of frozen beef allegedly delivered to Fayman. The case is 2:22-cv-01160, Two Good Sons, Inc. v. Fayman Food Group LLC (Delaware) et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 18, 2022, 7:57 PM