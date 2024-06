News From Law.com

DLA Piper said Tuesday it has hired two partners from Reed Smith in its trademark, media and copyright practice. Stacy Marcus and Michael Isselin have joined DLA in New York. Both Marcus and Isselin cover talent and influencer agreements, issues tied to the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), licensing and more. Their clients include advertising agencies, media companies, and more.

June 18, 2024, 5:46 PM

