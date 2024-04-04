Two Claims Remain in Electric Transmission Defendants Winter...

News From Law.com

Texas electric transmission and distribution utilities facing hundreds of lawsuits after Winter Storm Uri, have whittled down the claims against them to two after a Fourteenth Court of Appeals ruling. A three-judge Houston appellate court panel granted the transmission and distribution utilities, known as TDUs, dismissals on several causes of action, finding the Harris County judge appointed by the state's multidistrict litigation panel abused her discretion on some, but not all the claims raised.

