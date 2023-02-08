Two Big Law Privacy Lawyers Put Skills to Work Helping Kids ...

News From Law.com

'Kids to Make Mistakes Online That Can Last Forever,' says Scott Loughlin, Hogan Lovells partner and co-lead of the firm's global privacy and cybersecurity practice. He and Donald DePass, counsel at the firm, decided to mitigate risks for school children when navigating social media platforms by creating an educational program at Washington D.C.'s Kimball Elementary School. They sat down with The National Law Journal to discuss risks of social media posting by school children and the program designed to protect students.

February 08, 2023, 8:00 AM