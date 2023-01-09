Twitter Tussle Teases: Could Indictments Against Ex-Girardi ...

Breaking News From Law.com

A federal judge stayed an embezzlement case against former Girardi Keese partners David Lira and Keith Griffin amid a criminal investigation, prompting Jay Edelson, whose firm brought the case, to immediately take to Twitter. In posts on Monday, Edelson said Griffin's lawyer, Ryan Saba, told him indictments could come within weeks against Lira, who brought the sealed motion to stay. Saba denied mention of indictments, which, if true, would be the first against lawyers at Girardi Keese.

Legal Services

January 09, 2023, 2:41 PM