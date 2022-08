News From Law.com

Twitter will have to hand over more information about its users to Elon Musk than it previously offered, but not the requested amount that Delaware Court of Chancery Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick called "absurdly broad." It's potentially the most significant victory for both Musk's defense and counterclaims in the three decisions on discovery matters McCormick issued Thursday afternoon, partially granting requests from both sides.

Technology

August 25, 2022, 5:13 PM