Twitter and Elon Musk have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 28 to close a deal, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick has ruled. In light of Musk last week renewing the offer he originally made Twitter in April, McCormick granted Musk's motion to stay the case, which was until that point scheduled to start on Oct. 17. If a deal doesn't close by Oct. 28, a date proposed by Musk, the order states a trial will be rescheduled for November.

Technology

October 10, 2022, 11:59 AM