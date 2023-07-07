Twitter Lawsuit Alleges Wachtell Ran Up $90 Million Tab Befo...

News From Law.com

After billing less than $20 million in hourly fees for its representation of Twitter in M&A litigation against Elon Musk last year, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz asked for and received an additional success fee in excess of $70 million in the final hours before the deal closed, a Wednesday complaint against Wachtell alleges.The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Twitter parent company X Corp in California Superior Court in San Francisco on Wednesday by Reid Collins & Tsai, alleges Wachtell's request for the success fee from Twitter's "lame duck outgoing in-house counsel violated the firm's legal and ethical duties to its client. Twitter is asking for the fee agreement to be voided and the success fee disgorged.

July 07, 2023, 5:17 PM

