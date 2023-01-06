New Suit - Securities Class Action

Enovix, a designer and manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, and several individual defendants were slapped with a securities class action Friday in California Northern District Court. Enovix went public in July 2021 through a de-SPAC merger with Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. The suit, brought by Block & Leviton, contends that the company concealed problems with its manufacturing facility and did not inform investors that manufacturing lines were failing to meet expected output levels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00071, Twitchell v. Enovix Corporation et al.

Technology

January 06, 2023, 6:18 PM