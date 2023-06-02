New Suit - Real Property

Dorsey & Whitney filed a lawsuit Friday in Colorado District Court on behalf of gas station and car wash operator Twin Star Energy. The complaint targets Cobblestone Denver PropCo LLC for allegedly building a competing car wash on the property abutting the plaintiff’s in an attempt to induce would-be Twin Star customers to use the competing facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01404, Twin Star Energy, LLC, a Colorado limited liability company, v. Cobblestone Denver PropCo, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 02, 2023, 4:52 PM

