New Suit - Environmental

The U.S. Department of the Interior and Bureau of Land Management were hit with a mineral rights lawsuit on Monday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, filed by Debevoise & Plimpton on behalf of Twin Metals and Franconia Minerals, contends that the government wrongfully revoked mineral leases which had allowed the plaintiffs to develop a mine in the Superior National Forest. The case is 1:22-cv-02506, Twin Metals Minnesota LLC et al. v. United States of America et al.

Government

August 22, 2022, 3:12 PM