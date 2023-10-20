Who Got The Work

Stoel Rives partner Veronica M. Keithley has entered an appearance for Rognlin's Inc. in a pending environmental lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in Washington Western District Court by Smith & Lowney on behalf of Twin Harbors Waterkeeper, accuses the defendant of violating its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit by allowing discharge from its concrete and asphalt facility in Aberdeen, Washington into navigable waters. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Grady J. Leupold, is 3:23-cv-05798, Twin Harbors Waterkeeper v. Rognlin's Inc.

Construction & Engineering

October 20, 2023, 2:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Twin Harbors Waterkeeper

Plaintiffs

Smith & Lowney PLLC

defendants

Rognlin's Inc

Rognlin's Inc. (Equipment Shop)

defendant counsels

Stoel Rives

nature of claim: 893/alleging violations of environmental protection laws