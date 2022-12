New Suit - FOIA

Baker McKenzie filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit Tuesday in the District of Columbia District Court on behalf of Twin-City Motor Company Building LLC. The suit, against the Internal Revenue Service, seeks records related to two appraisal reports prepared for Steven Holzer and the IRS by Howard Kanter. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03652, Twin-City Motor Company Building, LLC v. Internal Revenue Service.

Government

December 07, 2022, 6:24 AM