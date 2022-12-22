Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Smith Freed Eberhard on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Ryonet Corporation to Oregon District Court. The complaint, filed by Bauman Loewe Witt & Maxwell on behalf of Twin City Fire Insurance Company, accuses the defendant of failing to warn consumers about the combustible nature of its marketed and distributed 'Sgreen Ink Degrader Plastisol Ink Remover' product that caused fire damage to the plaintiffs property. The case is 1:22-cv-01966, Twin City Fire Insurance Company v. Ryonet Corporation et al.

Insurance

December 22, 2022, 5:40 AM