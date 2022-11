Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Loves Travel Stops & Country Stores to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by Hinshaw & Culbertson on behalf of Twin City Fire Insurance. The case is 3:22-cv-08214, Twin City Fire Insurance Company v. Loves Travel Stops & Country Stores Incorporated et al.

Insurance

November 29, 2022, 1:38 PM