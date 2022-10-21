New Suit

Twin City Fire Insurance, a subsidiary of Hartford, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against DanceIt! Studio and other defendants on Friday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and the Bleaman Law Firm, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00489, Twin City Fire Insurance Co. v. DanceIt! Studio LLC et al.

Insurance

October 21, 2022, 5:59 PM