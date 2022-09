New Suit

Hartford Financial Services sued Universal Cable Service LLC Thursday in Missouri Western District Court over an insurance coverage dispute. The lawsuit, over the alleged failure to pay the full premiums owed, was brought by Wilson Elser. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00620, Twin City Fire Insurance Company et al v. Universal Cable Service, LLC.

Insurance

September 29, 2022, 7:46 PM