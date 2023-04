News From Law.com

Cloud communications platform Twilio paid its new chief legal officer, Dana Wagner, $26.2 million in 2022, a new regulatory filing shows. In addition to a $600,000 salary, Wagner received $25.6 in stock awards, including a one-time hiring grant of $12.8 million grant doled out in January, three months after he joined the company.

April 27, 2023, 11:25 AM

