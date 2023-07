Removed To Federal Court

Northwestern Mutual removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to New York Eastern District Court on Wednesday. The suit, pertaining to disability benefits, was filed by the Hirschel Law Firm on behalf of Rebecca Twersky. Northwestern is represented by McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter. The case is 1:23-cv-05068, Twersky v. Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 05, 2023, 1:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Rebecca Twersky

defendants

Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute