Who Got The Work

Dorsey & Whitney partner Bruce R. Ewing has entered an appearance for SME Consolidated Ltd. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed March 30 in New Jersey District Court by Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman on behalf of 'Bogg' tote bag designer Twenty-Six Designs, accuses SME of selling confusingly similar 'Bogg' bags under the 'Boc' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton, is 2:23-cv-01794, Twenty-Six Designs, LLC v. Sme Consolidated Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 12, 2023, 7:52 AM

