Who Got The Work

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer partner Lee M. Cortes Jr. has entered an appearance for Real Value LLC in a pending trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed May 10 in New Jersey District Court by Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman on behalf of Twenty-Six Designs LLC, accuses the defendant of selling knockoff versions of the plaintiff's EVA foam bags on the defendant’s website. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi, is 2:24-cv-06026, Twenty-Six Designs, LLC v. Real Value LLC.

New Jersey

June 20, 2024, 11:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Twenty-Six Designs, LLC

Plaintiffs

Cowan Liebowitz Latman

Herrick, Feinstein

defendants

Real Value LLC

defendant counsels

Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims