Dorsey & Whitney partner Bruce R. Ewing filed an appearance for Home Goods, TJX and other defendants in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed May 23 in New Jersey District Court by Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman on behalf of Twenty-Six Designs, accuses the defendants of selling bags that infringe upon the trademark and trade dress of the plaintiff's BOGG bag products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jamel K. Semper, is 2:24-cv-06377, Twenty-Six Designs, LLC v. Conquest Sport Group LLC et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
June 05, 2024, 4:26 PM