Who Got The Work

Dorsey & Whitney partner Bruce R. Ewing filed an appearance for Home Goods, TJX and other defendants in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed May 23 in New Jersey District Court by Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman on behalf of Twenty-Six Designs, accuses the defendants of selling bags that infringe upon the trademark and trade dress of the plaintiff's BOGG bag products. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jamel K. Semper, is 2:24-cv-06377, Twenty-Six Designs, LLC v. Conquest Sport Group LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 05, 2024, 4:26 PM

Plaintiffs

Twenty-Six Designs, LLC

Plaintiffs

Cowan Liebowitz Latman

defendants

Home Goods LLC

The TJX Companies, Inc.

Big 5 Corp.

Bluestar Alliance LLC

Conquest Sport Group LLC

Hrly Brand Holdings LLC

defendant counsels

Dorsey & Whitney

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims