Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Balch & Bingham on Wednesday removed a real estate lawsuit against VMA Mobile, Paul Mashni and other defendants to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, over an allegedly fraudulent property sale, was brought by Milam & Milam on behalf of Twelve Stones LLC and The Village at Midtown LLC. The case is 1:22-cv-00515, Twelve Stones LLC et al. v. VMA Mobile LLC et al.

Real Estate

December 28, 2022, 7:42 PM