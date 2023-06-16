Who Got The Work

Plunkett Cooney partner Audrey J. Forbush has entered an appearance for the City of Alpena and police officers Casey Stutzman and Lincoln Suszek in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed May 30 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Adam G. Taub & Associates on behalf of Uncle Mike's Chicken and Michael Tweh. The plaintiffs allege that the defendants allowed HD Recovery, also a defendant, to seize the plaintiffs’ trailer without a lien or other documentation of interest. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen J. Murphy, III, is 1:23-cv-11263, Tweh et al v. Food Carts Manufacturing, Inc. et al.

