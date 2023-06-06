New Suit - Trades Secrets and Breach of Contract

Squire Patton Boggs filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of TWC Concrete. The complaint targets Anthony DeCarlo Jr. for allegedly starting a competing venture, codefendant Dominion Concrete Services, in violation of a multimillion dollar asset purchase and employment agreement. DeCarlo is also accused of misappropriating sensitive information in order to induce third party Old Dominion Freight Line to cancel its multimillion contract with the plaintiff and sign with Dominion Concrete. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00345, Twc Concrete, LLC v. DeCarlo et al.

June 06, 2023, 3:12 PM

Twc Concrete, LLC

Squire Patton Boggs

Anthony DeCarlo, Jr.

Dominion Concrete Services, LLC

