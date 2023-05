New Suit - Contract

Stinson LLP filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Missouri Eastern District Court on behalf of Twain GL XXV LLC. The suit pursues claims against SA Hospital Acquisition Group LLC and other defendants for defaulting on an executed ground lease agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00695, Twain Gl XXV, LLC v. Jeffrey Ahlholm et al.

Real Estate

May 26, 2023, 4:16 AM

Twain Gl XXV, LLC

Stinson LLP

Jeffrey Ahlholm

Lawrence Feigen

SA Hospital Acquisition Group, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract