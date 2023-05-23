Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Tuesday removed a civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit against the Porter County Sheriffs Department to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the David E. Baum Law Office on behalf of the estate of Alexander Thor Tuzinski, who was allegedly shot and killed by Sergeant David Murray during a wellness check. According to the complaint, the Incident Reports are incomplete, and body cam footage was either muted or edited. The case is 2:23-cv-00173, Tuzinski v. Porter County Sheriffs Department et al.
Public Interest & Nonprofit
May 23, 2023, 2:59 PM