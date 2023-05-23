Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Tuesday removed a civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit against the Porter County Sheriffs Department to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the David E. Baum Law Office on behalf of the estate of Alexander Thor Tuzinski, who was allegedly shot and killed by Sergeant David Murray during a wellness check. According to the complaint, the Incident Reports are incomplete, and body cam footage was either muted or edited. The case is 2:23-cv-00173, Tuzinski v. Porter County Sheriffs Department et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

May 23, 2023, 2:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Nakita Tuzinski

defendants

Chris Winterhaler

Daniel Bocknick

David Murray

David Reynolds

Doug Schafer

Kevin Vankley

Porter County Sheriffs Department

Robert Gibson

Tim Manteuffel

Tyler Ball

defendant counsels

Frost Brown Todd

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation