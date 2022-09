Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed an employment discrimination class action against DaVita Healthcare Partners and DVA Renal Healthcare to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Elkin Gamboa LLP and Kyle Todd P.C. The case is 5:22-cv-01722, Tuttle v. DVA Renal Healthcare, Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 30, 2022, 8:29 PM