Removed To Federal Court

Jackson Lewis removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Safe Space Cleaning and other defendants to Oregon District Court on Monday. The suit was brought by Oregon Law Center on behalf of two plaintiffs claiming wage-and-hour violations. The case is 3:23-cv-00571, Turquiz Ajanel et al v. Dhannie et al.

Business Services

April 17, 2023, 8:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Francisco Turquiz Ajanel

Guadalupe Lopez Valasquez

Oregon Law Center

defendants

Afterwork Maintenance

Red Robin International, Inc.

Safe Space Cleaning LLC

Santana Dhannie

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination