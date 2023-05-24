New Suit - Securities Class Action

Canopy Growth, the first publicly traded cannabis company in North America, its CEO and CFO were hit with a securities class action Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Glancy Prongay & Murray, contends that the defendants failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's internal controls over accounting and financial reporting and overstated revenues. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04302, Turpel v. Canopy Growth Corporation et al.

Cannabis

May 24, 2023, 5:20 AM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Turpel

Plaintiffs

Glancy Prongay & Murray

defendants

Canopy Growth Corporation

David Klein

Judy Hong

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws